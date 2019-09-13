Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.32. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Science Applications International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,090,033.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,650.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,868,000 after buying an additional 447,661 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,605,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,565,000 after buying an additional 1,371,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,125,000 after buying an additional 187,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,068,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,031,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,167,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.46. 430,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.35. Science Applications International has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $92.49.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

