Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. WillScot posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $266.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.74 million.

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 532,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,523. WillScot has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48.

In other WillScot news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,094,607.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in WillScot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of WillScot by 78.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of WillScot by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

