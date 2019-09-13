Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post $357.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.00 million and the lowest is $342.03 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $322.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 212,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $270,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.1% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,069. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $70.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.22%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.