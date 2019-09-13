Zacks: Analysts Set $4.00 Target Price for Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sify Technologies an industry rank of 180 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 585,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIFY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

