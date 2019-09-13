Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Davita’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.12. Davita posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVA. TheStreet raised shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64,415 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 40.6% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 56.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,662,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,725 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Davita by 5.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,550,000 after acquiring an additional 151,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Davita by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Davita has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

