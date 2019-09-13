Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. Denbury Resources posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.52 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 27.05%. Denbury Resources’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNR shares. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

In other Denbury Resources news, insider Christian S. Kendall purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,003,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 117,152 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 312,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. 9,363,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,659,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $589.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Denbury Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

