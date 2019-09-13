Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $164,427.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 2,792,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,963. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

