Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $164,427.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 2,792,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,963. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.