Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) to Sell

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Front Yard Residential Corporation, operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It acquires single-family rental properties primarily through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. Front Yard Residential formerly known as Altisource Residential Corporation, is based in Christiansted, Virgin Islands. “

RESI traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 21,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,173. Front Yard Residential has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $616.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.42. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 213,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,570,432.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,892. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

