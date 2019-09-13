Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to “Hold”

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of Heineken stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.19. 17,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,290. Heineken has a 12 month low of $42.76 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

