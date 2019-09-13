Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading Up 0.4%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €45.87 ($53.34) and last traded at €45.70 ($53.14), approximately 347,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €45.50 ($52.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €43.26 and its 200 day moving average is €38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion and a PE ratio of 270.41.

Zalando Company Profile (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

