Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Wellington Shields cut Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,810 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.09, for a total value of $766,152.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,986.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total transaction of $408,654.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,115,417. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.28. 310,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,502. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $140.95 and a 52 week high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

