Zeepin (ZPT) One Day Volume Hits $3,485.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $3,485.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00202971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.01136473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00086883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

