Zilla Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $1.21 million and $65,366.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00203364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.01147757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022839 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

