Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Trading 15.8% Higher

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) traded up 15.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.44, 162,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 239,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1,523.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 139.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.