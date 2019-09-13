Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $0.91. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 51.88%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

