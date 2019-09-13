Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. Zscaler updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.00-0.01 EPS and its FY 2020 guidance to $0.12-0.15 EPS.

Shares of ZS opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -413.25 and a beta of 1.29. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.12, for a total value of $77,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $1,454,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,774 shares of company stock worth $15,730,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,614,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,160,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,877,000 after acquiring an additional 750,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,224,000 after acquiring an additional 655,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 474.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 61.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,958,000 after purchasing an additional 413,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

