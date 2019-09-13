Zvi Glasman Sells 7,000 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) CFO Zvi Glasman sold 7,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $475,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,094.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zvi Glasman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $338,400.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Zvi Glasman sold 13,583 shares of Fox Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $990,608.19.

On Friday, June 28th, Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 324,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,788. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.96 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

