-$0.05 EPS Expected for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 474,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,527,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 164,083 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 12.5% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 250,583 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 311,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Scorpio Bulkers has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

