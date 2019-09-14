$0.15 EPS Expected for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Archrock posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Archrock had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $238.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AROC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other news, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,229.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $155,223.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Archrock by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Archrock by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 205,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Archrock by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 792,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Archrock has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $12.79.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

