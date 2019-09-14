$0.41 EPS Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.41. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million.

TCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In related news, CEO Howard Levkowitz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $132,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,177.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Leitner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $200,515.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TCPC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,618. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $789.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

