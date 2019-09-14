-$0.51 EPS Expected for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($146.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($144.83).

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

KRTX stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 103,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,851. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90.

In other news, Director James Healy acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.04 per share, with a total value of $230,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 910,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,630,400 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $9,077,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,522,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,401,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

