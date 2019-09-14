-$0.62 EPS Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.66). Solid Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Chardan Capital raised Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ:SLDB remained flat at $$10.14 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,909. The stock has a market cap of $483.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 2,822,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $13,125,001.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.