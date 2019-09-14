$0.79 EPS Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.81. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

NYSE:B traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.19. 447,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $51,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $103,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,739 shares of company stock worth $175,263 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $134,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

