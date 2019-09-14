$0.93 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.92. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.64.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.82 and a 200 day moving average of $173.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $204.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,032 shares of company stock worth $80,229,658. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after buying an additional 990,207 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

