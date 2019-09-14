0xcert (ZXC) Price Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $259,575.00 and approximately $55,181.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.82 or 0.04530878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000107 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,736,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

