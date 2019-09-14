$1.05 EPS Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.09. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

In related news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $456,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,931 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,372.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $688,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.21. 206,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.57. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $163.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

