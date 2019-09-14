$1.10 EPS Expected for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.12. Qorvo posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $135,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $100,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,990.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,312,438 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Qorvo by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.51. 659,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,772. Qorvo has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $79.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

