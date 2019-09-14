$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. BidaskClub lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $1,388,297.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $721,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,499.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.10. 229,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,117. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $77.72 and a 12 month high of $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.28%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

