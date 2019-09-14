$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to post sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on TPR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Tapestry from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

TPR stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,018,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $51.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 213,963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100,571 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Tapestry by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 983,864 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,218,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 13,600 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 124,155 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

