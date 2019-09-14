$1.38 EPS Expected for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.35. Dollar General reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.32.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.71. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $162.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 296,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,510,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,032,000 after buying an additional 26,604 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 314,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,483,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,672,000 after buying an additional 346,263 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

