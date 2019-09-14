$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $407.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 13,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,077,290.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 263,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,388. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $64.36 and a one year high of $89.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.