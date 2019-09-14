$1.42 EPS Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.41. Belden posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. Belden had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

In other news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $36,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,058.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Belden by 105.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 151,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Belden by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 298,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Belden by 899.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 151,902 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 12.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the second quarter worth about $262,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.40. Belden has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

