$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. Globe Life posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Globe Life.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.35. The company had a trading volume of 580,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,854. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $96.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

In related news, EVP Vern D. Herbel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $4,612,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $2,311,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,441,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,820 shares of company stock worth $9,241,936. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

