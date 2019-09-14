$104.57 Million in Sales Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to post sales of $104.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.56 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $93.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $410.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.39 million to $415.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $473.87 million, with estimates ranging from $457.34 million to $508.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DRQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.96.

In other Dril-Quip news, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $516,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,705,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 213,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,225. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $54.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

