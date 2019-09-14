11,901 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 656,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.87.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.72. 281,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,233. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $64,006.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,050 shares of company stock worth $39,291,054 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

