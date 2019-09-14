$12.93 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce $12.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.16 million and the lowest is $12.70 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $12.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $52.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $52.77 million, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $53.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 17.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICBK. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other news, Director Jacob Eisen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,066.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Roe purchased 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $83,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,100.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,328 shares of company stock valued at $180,177 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

