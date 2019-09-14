14,100 Shares in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEO. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 281,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,030. Telecom Argentina SA has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina SA will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

