$153.76 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to post $153.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.94 million. Teekay Lng Partners posted sales of $115.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full year sales of $609.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.40 million to $623.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $611.16 million, with estimates ranging from $563.76 million to $688.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay Lng Partners.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 64,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

