$19.24 Billion in Sales Expected for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) to post $19.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.44 billion. United Technologies reported sales of $16.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full year sales of $77.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.66 billion to $77.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $80.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.32 billion to $81.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.06. 3,004,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,504. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. United Technologies has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $564,221.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,307.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,962,313,000 after acquiring an additional 777,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,310,000 after acquiring an additional 231,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,279,000 after acquiring an additional 151,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 170.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,654 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

