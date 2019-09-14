$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $10.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.73. 1,098,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,096. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,738.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $134,797,000 after acquiring an additional 238,164 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 65.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 58.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,201 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $149,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.