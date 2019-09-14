2,209 Shares in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $1,575,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $1,715,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $846,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 185.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $365,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. BidaskClub lowered Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $73,143.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,315 shares in the company, valued at $558,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $431,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,076 shares in the company, valued at $825,951.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

TITN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. 120,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,757. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $335.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.32. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.