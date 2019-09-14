$28.59 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will post sales of $28.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.60 million and the lowest is $25.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $11.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $105.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $109.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $201.07 million, with estimates ranging from $140.80 million to $248.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 527.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Shares of RARE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.10. 638,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,443. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $90.98. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.63 per share, with a total value of $218,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,614,258.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,226 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $75,399.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

