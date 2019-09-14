$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to report sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $14.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.71 billion to $16.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $226.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $228.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $1,012,895.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,634 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.18. The company had a trading volume of 721,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.54 and a 200-day moving average of $199.54. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $223.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.