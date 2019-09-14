$302.50 Million in Sales Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will announce sales of $302.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $302.99 million and the lowest is $302.00 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $284.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research set a $58.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sidoti started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $104,283.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 78,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATGE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 463,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,354. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

