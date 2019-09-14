3,600 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Acquired by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,323,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,520,000 after buying an additional 3,143,801 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,405,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,321,000. Bodenholm Capital AB bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,073,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,703,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,863,000 after buying an additional 517,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

In other TransUnion news, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Peck sold 103,331 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $8,690,137.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,204 shares of company stock valued at $20,255,965. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $79.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $85.50.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.