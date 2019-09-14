$462.70 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report $462.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.10 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $408.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.29.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $686,497.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,384,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in BOK Financial by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,550 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its position in BOK Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BOK Financial by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BOK Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 24,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 160,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,216. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.