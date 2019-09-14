$465.83 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will announce sales of $465.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $463.50 million to $470.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $456.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.05 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Covanta stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.62. 600,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Covanta has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.20, a PEG ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,667.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda J. Fisher sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,996 shares of company stock worth $428,161. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter worth about $913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 31.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 80,375 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Covanta by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 231,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Covanta by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

