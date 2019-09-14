$514.55 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post sales of $514.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $502.20 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $507.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $518.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.89 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 5.43%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

ACCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 521,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $981.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.85. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 13,608 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $125,193.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,430 shares in the company, valued at $896,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 21,520 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $212,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,810. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,622 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,515,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,119,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after buying an additional 243,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 784.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after buying an additional 3,186,129 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,218,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after buying an additional 51,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

