$57.84 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce $57.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $59.50 million. First Foundation reported sales of $54.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $212.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.30 million to $213.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $232.80 million, with estimates ranging from $229.68 million to $234.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. First Foundation had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.43 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on FFWM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ FFWM remained flat at $$15.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 64,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,323. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $676.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

