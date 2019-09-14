$65.04 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post $65.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.90 million. Ambarella reported sales of $57.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $224.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.60 million to $225.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $250.08 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $270.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 price objective on Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

AMBA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 438,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,718. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.20. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.15.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $371,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $3,550,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,474,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,931. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,561,000 after purchasing an additional 394,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ambarella by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,718,000 after purchasing an additional 627,318 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 750,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

